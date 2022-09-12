CM KCR’s free power to farmers, triggers nation-wide debate: Jagadish

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:15 PM, Mon - 12 September 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s announcement of providing free power supply to agriculture across the country, has triggered a nation-wide debate especially in the BJP-ruled States, said Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy.

The Minister, participating in a short discussion on ‘Central Electricity Bill-Ramifications’ in the Legislative Council on Monday, said farmers in Uttar Pradesh had destroyed the electric meter installed to their agricultural pump sets. There is an increasing demand to replicate Telangana model of free power supply in the respective States.

Slamming the Centre for its discrimination towards Telangana, he said the BJP was trying to create all possible hurdles to stop the Chief Minister from foraying into the national politics. Fearing that it would have political ramifications, the BJP was obstructing Telangana’s growth and development. Under the guise of reforms through the Electricity Bill, he said conspiracy was being hatched to close the power utilities in the State and entrust them to corporate companies friendly to the BJP.

Jagadish Reddy accused the Centre of fabricating an artificial scarcity for coal and then insisting on using imported coal for thermal power plants across the country. He demanded to know why the States should procure imported coal at Rs 40,000 per tonne, despite having easy access to domestic coal costing less than Rs 4,000 per tonne. He urged all the political parties and non-political forces to extend their support to Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao to compel the Centre to withdraw the proposed Electricity (Amendments) Bill 2022 as was done during the Telangana movement.