All parties in Telangana to support TRS in opposing Central Electricity Bill

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:03 PM, Mon - 12 September 22

(File Photo)

Hyderabad: Stating that proposed ‘reforms’ in the Centre’s power bill are against the interests of people, especially farming community, all the political parties are in unison with Telangana Government in opposing the Central Electricity Bill.

Cutting across party lines, leaders during a short discussion on “Central Electricity Bill – Ramifications” in the State Assembly on Monday, assured to fight against the Central Government till the Bill was withdrawn. CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said Central Government cannot impose its ill logical plans on the State Governments to benefit a few crony capitalists.

Congress party has serious objections in the proposed amendments in the Central Electricity Bill. There should be debates on the BJP Government’s anti-people plans, he said, adding “We have to fight till a logical conclusion is arrived,”

To this effect, the CLP leader urged the State Government to pass a resolution opposing the Central Electricity Bill. In addition to the past resolution passed in 2020, another resolution should be passed in the Assembly and sent to the Central Government, he appealed.

Echoing similar opinion, AIMIM MLA Ahmed Bin Abdulla Balala stressed on the need to put up a united fight against the Central Government’s proposed amendments, which would adversely affect the people.

Telangana Government had done a phenomenal job in the power sector and extending quality power supply to different sectors. But the Central Government’s policies were against the farming community and general people, he said.

Government Whip Balka Suman said Central Government ignored the welfare of farming community and was more worried about the welfare of a few corporate giants.

After extending free power supply in the State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao assured that it would be replicated across the country. In contrast, the Central Government through the proposed reforms in the electricity bill was burdening the farmers, he said.

On the contrary, BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao stated that BJP works for serving the poorer first. He claimed that Central Government was not against extending subsidies to any class and the same was mentioned in the Bill.

Countering his claims, the Chief Minister said the BJP MLA was misleading the House. It was clearly mentioned that no power connection should be extended without installing smart meters. Farmers in UP and Srikakulam in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh had strongly opposed installation of meters and even staged protests, he reminded.