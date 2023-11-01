CM KCR’s rule inspired by NTR: MLA Sandra

Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah said that CM KCR’s rule was inspired by former Andhra Pradesh CM, the late NT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:57 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

BRS Khammam BRS election coordinator greeting Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Sathupalli Praja Ashirwada Sabha on Wednesday.

Khammam: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s rule was inspired by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, the late NT Rama Rao, Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah has said.

Addressing the public at the BRS Praja Ashirwada Sabha at Kallur in Sathupalli Assembly constituency on Wednesday, the MLA said he was working for the welfare of people and development of Sathupalli for the past 15 years.

Chandrashekhar Rao had ensured development of Sathupalli by providing Rs.1000 crore to the constituency and people of all sections have to thank the Chief Minister for providing the funds, the MLA said.Telangana has become a model for development in all fields. Being a pro-farmer leader, Chandrashekhar Rao supplied water to agriculture fields even though there was no water in Nagarjuna Sagar Project.

For the sake of their selfish gains in elections, some selfish Congress leaders complained to the Election Commission against Dalit Bandhu. Chandrashekhar Rao was a humanitarian who implemented Dalit Bandhu even in a constituency represented by a Congress MLA.

The Chief Minister issued a Government Order to offer Dalit Bandhu to all Dalits in Sathupalli on saturation mode, Veeraiah said while appealing to the people to support the BRS party in the elections make Chandrashekhar Rao a hat-trick Chief Minister and to elect him as MLA for the fourth time.

Yellandu Praja Ashirwada Sabha success: MP Vaddiraju

Speaking to the media after the Chief Minister’s meeting, BRS Yellandu constituency in-charge and MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra thanked the people in the constituency for making the Praja Ashirwada Sabha a success.

He said more than his expectations, about 85,000 people attended the meeting; some arrived on foot taking out processions. The BRS would win 10 out of 10 seats in erstwhile Khammam district and Yellandu BRS candidate B Haripriya would win with a huge majority, he said.

