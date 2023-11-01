BRS will win for third consecutive term: Jagadish Reddy

Jagadish Reddy said the BRS would perform a hat-trick by forming the government for the consecutive third time and said the party would win with more than the required number for ‘absolute majority’ to form the government in the State

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:41 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

File Photo

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday exuded confidence that the BRS would retain power after the forthcoming elections as the people were ready to support it for continuation of welfare schemes and development programmes being implemented in the State.

About 105 members of BJP from Thummala Penphad joined the BRS in the presence of the Energy Minister at a programme in Suryapet. Welcoming them into the party, Jagadish Reddy said the BRS would perform a hat-trick by forming the government for the consecutive third time and said the party would win with more than the required number for ‘absolute majority’ to form the government in the State.

Listing out the welfare schemes being implemented in the State, he said the BRS government was committed to continue the implementation of the welfare schemesm while some Congress leaders were threatening to discontinue welfare schemes if they came to power in the State.