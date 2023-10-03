CM Naveen Patnaik launches BJD’s month-long Jan Sampark Padayatra

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik launched the party's month-long 'Jan Sampark Padayatra'.

By ANI Published Date - 12:00 AM, Tue - 3 October 23

Bhubaneswar: On the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri on Monday, Odisha Chief Minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik launched the party’s month-long ‘Jan Sampark Padayatra’.

Besides Patnaik, all other senior leaders of the party participated in the padayatra at Badagada Brit Colony in Bhubaneswar. The padayatra is a kickstart of BJD’s 2024 election campaign.

The yatra will crisscross across the state till November 2.

During the padayatra, the party will also celebrate the birth anniversary of ‘Utkalmani Gopbandhu Dash on October 9 and the birth anniversary of ‘Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan on October 11.

Starting from the District level, the padayatra will be organized in every ward and panchayat throughout the state.

Patnaik had asked all the functionaries of the party to actively participate in the padayatra and to ensure the participation of a large number of people in the rallies and meetings.

During the month-long program, the party workers and leaders will reach every household to inform them about the development schemes and public welfare programs of the Biju Janta Dal Government.

The party will also have social welfare programs, like blood donation camps, plantation drives, and others during the month-long march.

On the concluding day of the padayatra on November 2, all the BJD leaders and workers will take a pledge to devote their entire lives to the development and welfare of the State and its people.

Other side Congress has also decided to launch its “Bharat Jodo Yatra” in Odisha from October 31, while BJP National President JP Nadda will also kick-start the campaign for the 2024 General election during his two-day visit to Odisha from September 29.