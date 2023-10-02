Rich tributes paid to Mahatma Gandhi in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:47 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Collector Rahul Raj addresses inmates of district jail after paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, in Adilabad on Monday.

Adilabad: Collector PS Rahul Raj asked that everyone strive for realising ideals of Mahatma Gandhi. He paid tributes to Gandhi at a programme held to mark the 154th birth anniversary of the father of nation on the premises of district jail here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Raj said that Gandhi had fought against British rulers through non-violence and brought independence to the country. He opined that the means of Gandhi were still relevant and could be emulated by everyone. He urged the public to follow his ideals. He told inmates of the jail to correct their behavior and to lead a happy life.

District Additional Sessions Court judge Dr P Shivaram Prasad, who attended the event, advised the public to follow the way shown by Gandhi. He told the inmates to strive for the good of the society after stepping outside from the jail. He suggested them to utilise legal services extended by the district legal services authority for free. He explained steps taken by the government for the welfare of prisoners.

Meanwhile, Mancherial Collector Badavath Santosh opined that Gandhi was a great person to have demonstrated non-violence and truth. He along with municipal chairperson P Rajaiah paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Mancherial district centre. Collectors of Nirmal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad took part in similar events and paid homage to Gandhi.