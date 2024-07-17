CM Revanth Reddy asks for call centre, toll free number to tackle stray dog menace

CM asked them to establish a call centre or toll free number, to allow citizens to report stray dog issues and ensure swift action.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 July 2024, 03:47 PM

Hyderabad: In the wake of the tragic death of a two-year-old boy, who was attacked and killed by stray dogs in Jawahar Nagar in Hyderabad, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to take immediate measures to prevent reccurrence of such incidents in future. He asked them to establish a call centre or toll free number, to allow citizens to report stray dog issues and ensure swift action.

The Chief Minister instructed the authorities to implement comprehensive measures to address the stray dog menace. To understand and address the root causes of these attacks, he suggested for constitution of formation of an expert committee. This committee would include representatives from voluntary organisations, veterinarians, and Blue Cross, tasked with studying the seasonal or environmental factors contributing to the aggression of stray dogs towards children.

Revanth Reddy also wanted the officials to ensure vaccination of stray dogs and explore best practices from other States. He instructed the Medical and Health department to ensure that necessary medications for dog bite are readily available at all urban health centres, primary healthcare centres, and hospitals across the State. He asked the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and municipal officials to take proactive measures by working in close coordination with local residents communities, to prevent such tragic incidents.