CM Revanth Reddy calls for developing Musi riverbed into employment, economic zone

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to develop the entire river catchment area to draw attention of tourists while ensuring self sustenance of the zone

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:45 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at a review meeting on Musi River Development Corporation in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has asked officials to develop the entire River Musi catchment area in Hyderabad into an employment and economic zone.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting on Musi River Development Corporation here on Tuesday, during which he directed officials to develop the entire river catchment area to draw attention of tourists while ensuring self sustenance of the zone. To this effect, plans should be drawn for construction of bridges across the river besides commercial and shopping complexes. In addition to these, proposals should be framed for development of amusement parks, hawkers’ zone and pathways under public private partnership mode, he said.

Sewerage treatment plants should be established at strategic locations to control pollution and flow of murky water into the river. In addition to ensuring flow of treated water, measures should be taken up for constructing check dams to maintain sufficient water levels in the river, he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Batti Vikramarka, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha and AIMIM MLAs including Akbaruddin Owaisi and others participated in the meeting.