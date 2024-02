CM Revanth Reddy comments on PV Narasimha Rao | Bharat Ratna | Telangana State Assembly

He commented on this in the state's assembly.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 February 2024, 02:40 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy feels proud and honored that PV Narasimha Rao, the former Prime Minister of India, got the prestigious Bharat Ratna. He commented on this in the state’s assembly.