CM Revanth Reddy defends Adani Group investments

Hyderabad: Defending the State government’s decision to seek investments from the Adani Group, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said like any other industrialists, the Adani Group was being provided a level playing field and accordingly investments were being made.

It would be against interests of the people’s, if land or anything was provided for free or at cheaper rates to Adani Group. Nothing of that sort was being done by the Congress government. In fact, employment opportunities and investments were being drawn, he told the media here on Tuesday.

“Even if Prime Minister Narendra Modi or union Home Minister Amit Shah is willing to invest in Telangana in their personal capacities, I will welcome them,” Revanth Reddy said.

The Chief Minister also defended calling the Prime Minister an elder brother and said America was generally referred as ‘big brother’ by other countries.

“On behalf of the Telangana people, I appealed him to support the State government. The Prime Minister has got some responsibilities and he cannot ignore those,” he said.

He objected to the Prime Minister’s remarks that Telangana had become a new ATM for Congress. “When the BJP was in power in Karnataka, there were 40 percent commission charges but the Prime Minister did not comment. The Congress government is striving for the welfare of the poor in Telangana,” he said.

Regarding the NDSA committee on Medigadda barrage, the Chief Minister said the committee would be submitting its report in four months and based on their recommendations only, the State government would initiate further action.

Stressing that in four months the Parliament elections would be completed, he said the State government was in no hurry to take up works. BRS leaders, especially former Irrigation Minister Harish Rao, were indulging in ornamental arguments without any essence and content, he alleged.

“When engineers raised doubts over the stability of the Medigadda barrage, how can the State government take up any repairs without any technical committee’s report or fill water in the barrage?” he asked.

Over the need to entrust the task to the NDSA Committee, he said 99 per cent of State engineers were part of the Kaleshwaram project, which was plagued with irregularities, and how could the State government give the same people the work, he asked.

Exuding confidence that Congress would win at least 14 seats in the State in the Lok Sabha elections, he said the list of candidates would be announced on Thursday or Friday after the CEC meeting.

The BJP and BRS have announced candidates as part of secret understanding. If this was not the case, why the BRS did not announce candidates for Chevella and Medak seats, the Chief Minister asked and made light of BSP’s tie up with BRS stating that a few clouds were getting cleared.

“None of my brothers or family members will contest the elections. The Telangana Congress appealed to Rahul Gandhi to contest from the State and the party high command has to decide,” Revanth Reddy said.

He appealed to the people to cast their vote after assessing the Congress government’s performance in the last three months.