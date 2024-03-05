Revanth Reddy seeks ‘Bade Bhai’ Modi’s help for Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 March 2024, 04:23 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Taking heart from the Centre’s recent allotment of defence lands and the sanctioning of the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT) to the State, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has submitted a representation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking approval and financial assistance for more projects.

Among the 11 requests made to the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister urged support of the Union government for construction of an elevated corridor across Amrabad forest area on the Hyderabad-Srisailam National Highway.

In 2022-23, the Union government had sanctioned Rs.3 crore for the preparation of Detailed Project Report. The estimated cost of the project Rs.7,700 crore should be sanctioned to the State, he said. Apart from helping pilgrims heading to Srisailam, the distance from Hyderabad to Prakasam district in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh would be cut down by 45 km due to this corridor, besides expansion of transport routes towards South Telangana, he said.

Stating that 10 lakh houses in the State were still not getting daily tap water, the Chief Minister urged the Union government to provide financial assistance for providing tap water to 100 percent households in the State.

“We appeal to you to allocate funds for Jal Jeevan Mission, which is being ambitiously taken up by the Central Government to supply safe and fresh water to villages through nearby water sources,” Revanth Reddy said.

Citing the reorganisation of districts and the need for more police officers, the Chief Minister wanted the Union government to review allocation of IPS cadre to the State as per the increased number of districts and number of police commissionerates in Telangana.

In 2016, the Union Home Ministry sanctioned 76 IPS cadre posts to the State but due to reorganization of districts and increased population, the need for police officers in the State has increased. There is a need for another 29 additional posts to be allocated immediately, he said, adding that the IPS Cadre review should be treated as an urgent matter.

Thanking the Union government for permitting the construction of elevated corridors over Defense lands on Hyderabad-Ramagundam and Hyderabad-Nagpur roads, the Chief Minister also said in addition to these, 178 acres of Cantonment land was needed for construction of corridors while 1,350 acres of military dairy farm lands (Topekhana) near Ponnala village for construction of 10 TMC Kesavapuram reservoir was required. This apart, as the lease period of the field firing range spread over 1,038 acres at Shamirpet had expired, the lands should be handed back to the State, he said.

Pointing out the Centre’plans to set up one IIM in every State, the Chief Minister also requested for an Indian Institute of Management in Hyderabad. The State government would allocate the necessary lands for the purpose, he said.

Under the National Health Mission programme, 5,259 Ayushman health centers were being operated and maintained successfully by the State government. In this regard, Rs.347.54 crore due to the State as central share for the financial year 2023-24 should be released immediately, he said.

He also appealed to the Union government to expedite the Bharat Mala Pariyojana works for construction of eight projects that would benefit Telangana as part of the development of national highways.

Kalwakurthy-Kollapur, Gourelli-Valigonda, Thorrur-Nehrunagar, Nehrunagar-Kothagudem, Jagityal-Karimnagar four lane, Jadcharla-Marikal four lane, Marikal-Diasagar tenders that were stalled should be approved immediately, he said.

The State government has plans to make Telangana a major investment destination in electronics manufacturing. In this regard, the Union government should provide assistance as part of India Semiconductors Mission to promote semi-conductors and display manufacturing in the State, he added.