CM Revanth Reddy: Foundation for new High Court building in January

The Chief Minister held a meeting with Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and other senior officials at the MCRHRD Institute here on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to initiate measures for laying the foundation to construct a new High Court building in January.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and other senior officials at the MCRHRD Institute here on Thursday. During the meeting, the Chief Justice and the lawyers who accompanied him, stated that the existing structure was in a dilapidated condition and stressed on the need for constructing a new building. They wanted the State government to sanction the requisite funds for construction of the new building in 100 acres at Rajendranagar.

Responding positively to their request, the Chief Minister directed officials to make necessary arrangements. However, the existing building was a heritage structure and there was a need to protect the structure, he said, adding that the building would be renovated and would be used to house the City Court or other court complexes.

The Chief Justice also wanted the State government to expedite the exercise of constructing court complexes in the new districts.