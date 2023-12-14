No new construction at Praja Bhavan, says CM Revanth Reddy

He informed that the proposal for the construction of a new building in the MCRHRD Institute premises was under consideration for his residential use.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Thursday that the State government, which had allotted the Praja Bhavan as the official residence of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, would fully utilise the rest of the complex as office space.

During an informal chat with the media after the Cabinet meeting here on Thursday, he said no new construction would be taken up in Praja Bhavan. He informed that the proposal for the construction of a new building in the MCRHRD Institute premises was under consideration for his residential use.

He also hinted that the other blocks of the Praja Bhavan would be considered for allotment as residential bungalows for other ministers as needed. He said he would prefer both the Assembly and Council buildings to be located side by side.

The government will renovate the Jubilee Hall and preserve the iconic building for future generations, he said. On the number of days the ongoing session of the Assembly was likely to be continue, he said the schedule would be decided in the BAC meeting to be held on Friday.

Responding to a question on the intense lobbying being done by senior officials for plum postings, the Chief Minister said none of the senior IPS officers had approached him for his favour in postings and that there would be no witch-hunting of officers in his government.

He also said power supply to agriculture was seldom extended beyond 12 to 13 hours a day under the BRS government, adding that facts and figures would be disclosed at an appropriate time.