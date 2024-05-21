CM Revanth Reddy issues directions on new industrial policy

At a review meeting with Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) officials here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister made a few suggestions for a new industrial policy which is to be adopted for industrial growth in the State.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stressed on the need to formulate policies that make Telangana compete with top countries in the world in industrial development.

During the meeting, the officials explained to the Chief Minister about the decisions taken in the previous review meetings and the progress of the works.

Accordingly, the Chief Minister advised the officials to formulate a new policy to benefit the Power loom and Handloom workers to promote the textile industry in the State.

Officials further informed the Chief Minister that six new policies would be formulated for industrial development mainly – MSME Policy, Export Policy, New Life Sciences Policy, Revised EV Policy, Medical Tourism Policy and Green Energy Policy.

“Finalize the industrial policies before the Election Code ends,” Revanth Reddy said, instructing the officials to study the best industrial policies adopted in other countries.