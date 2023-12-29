CM Revanth Reddy to attend World Economic Forum from Jan 15 to 19

This Annual Meeting will welcome over 100 governments, all major international organizations, 1,000 Forum’s Partners, as well as civil society leaders, experts, youth representatives, social entrepreneurs, and news outlets.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:37 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be attending the World Economic Forum Annual meeting to be held from January 15 to 19 at Davos. He will be accompanied by Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and senior officials at the meeting. The 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum will provide a crucial space to focus on the fundamental principles driving trust, including transparency, consistency and accountability.

This Annual Meeting will welcome over 100 governments, all major international organizations, 1,000 Forum’s Partners, as well as civil society leaders, experts, youth representatives, social entrepreneurs, and news outlets.

Apart from Telangana delegation, union Ministers and Ministers from other States would also participate in the meeting. The Chief Minister’s Office had sought details about the Davos meeting from the industries department on Thursday and it was decided that the Chief Minister along with Industries Minister and senior officials would attend the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Forest and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha met the Chief Minister and discussed a few issues. It is learnt that the Minister spoke about Medaram Jathara preparations and a few other issues.

Later in the evening, Congress Working Committee Special Invitee C Vamshichand Reddy also met the Chief Minister. During the meeting, the duo discussed the governance and party organizational affairs, party sources said.