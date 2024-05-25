CM Revanth Reddy visits Command and Control Centre

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 May 2024, 09:05 PM

File photo of CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had a review with officials of different departments including the Police, GHMC and Revenue at the Integrated Command and Control Centre of the State police here on Saturday evening.

He discussed the pre-monsoon preparations that were crucial to mitigate the impact of heavy rains and to ensure the safety and well-being of people.

He also had talks with the Narcotics wing on the measures to be initiated to eradicate the drug menace.

The government had provided funds for streamlining the functioning of the Narcotics bureau in the State recently. He also interacted with the officials of the traffic wing, Transco and the representatives of other essential services.

He was received at the Control Centre by Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and DGP Ravi Gupta and heads of other departments.