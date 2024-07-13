CM Revanth Reddy’s lies on protest by unemployed youth exposed

BRS spokesperson Manne Krishank shared the hall tickets of Motilal Naik, whom the Chief Minister had accused of being instigated by the opposition and countered his claims.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 July 2024, 11:12 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s comments that most unemployed youth, who were staging protests for DSC postponement and demanding an increase in group exams jobs, were actually not appearing for the exams has evoked a strong counter from different sections, with his claims being countered with facts as well.

Addressing students at JNTUH on Saturday, the Chief Minister had said one youngster, Motilal Naik, who was well known to him, had staged a hunger strike at Gandhi Hospital.

“When enquired, I was informed that he was not appearing for any examination. He staged protest following the instructions of a politician. In the recent days, three such youngsters staged protests and when I checked their details, none of them were taking any examination,” Revanth Reddy had said.

These comments evoked strong counter from different people, who shared the hall tickets of a candidate, who was referred by the Chief Minister.

Krishank countered the Chief Minister’s comments and said: “Dear Telangana Media, When a Chief Minister Lies to the State and insults a Youth. MotiLal is a Groups Exam aspirant, he has appeared for Group 1 Prelims in June 2024 and Group 4 currently preparing for Group 2,3 … But CM @revanth_anumula says Motilal who recently sat on fast in Gandhi Hospital did not apply for a single exam … What a Shame Revanth garu…”

Dear Telangana Media , When a Chief Minister Lies to State and insults a Youth.

MotiLal is a Groups Exam aspirant,

— Krishank (@Krishank_BRS) July 13, 2024

Sharing an image of Naik’s hall ticket, Nayini Anurag Reddy, an entrepreneur said on X: “CM claims that Motilal Naik is not taking any exams. However, the reality is that he is a TSPSC aspirant, has appeared for the Group 1 Prelims & is preparing for the rest exams…”

He further asked “Are the officers not providing the correct information to CM, or did he decide to blatantly lie by speaking nonsense? Either way, it’s a disaster for the state.”

SouthPaw, another X user said “Revanth thinks that he and his govt still in honeymoon period but it’s not. He is in a yellow media control bubble but the reality on the ground is shifting faster than one would imagine. Motilal Naik now is on a mission to expose INC by sacrificing his applications,” he said.