CMR International school kids elated after ‘graduation’

Hyderabad: Pre-primary kids of CMR International School, Suraram celebrated virtual Graduation Day on March 26. It was indeed a joyous and memorable day for the little ones as they received their graduation certificates from their class teachers.

Kindergarten graduation is an exciting milestone for pre-primary children as it’s their first step towards a future full of hopes and possibilities. It marks a new beginning that adds new dimensions to their school life and the journey they begin towards knowledge and education.

Graduation – is a time to celebrate new beginnings and say goodbye to everything that has given you a reason to smile. It is warm memories of the past and big dreams for the future, the school said.

