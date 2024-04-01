Hyderabad: Man commits suicide in Suraram

“After that, Datta went into the bedroom, latched the door from inside and hanged himself to the ceiling fan,” said Suraram police.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 April 2024, 07:11 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A 30 year-old man died by suicide at his house in Suraram on Monday.

The victim identified as Datta, a resident of Rajiv Gruha Kalpa buildings in Suraram had picked up a quarrel with his wife over household issues at around 4.30 am on Monday morning and had reportedly cut his wrist.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem examination to mortuary.

A case is registered. The family members of the man told the police that Datta, was behaving abnormally for the last few days and might have ended his life due to mental health issues.