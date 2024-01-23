Man dies after bike rams into electric pole in Suraram

The victim fell on the road and sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. The Suraram police shifted the body to mortuary. A case is booked.
Hyderabad: A man died after he lost control over his motorcycle and rammed into a electricty pole at Suraram on Monday night.
The victim Bhaskar Reddy, a native of Nellore in A.P and staying in a hostel at Gandi Maisamma area was reportedly going at high speed when he lost control over his bike at Maisamma temple stretch while negotiating a curve and hit a pole.
He fell on the road and sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.
The Suraram police shifted the body to mortuary. A case is booked.