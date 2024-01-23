| Man Dies After Bike Rams Into Electric Pole In Suraram

By Sandeep Erukala Updated On - 23 January 2024, 10:25 AM

Hyderabad: A man died after he lost control over his motorcycle and rammed into a electricty pole at Suraram on Monday night.

The victim Bhaskar Reddy, a native of Nellore in A.P and staying in a hostel at Gandi Maisamma area was reportedly going at high speed when he lost control over his bike at Maisamma temple stretch while negotiating a curve and hit a pole.

He fell on the road and sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

The Suraram police shifted the body to mortuary. A case is booked.