CM’s convoy should not trouble common man, says Revanth Reddy

CM Revanth Reddy called for steps to avoid any trouble to the common people while his convoy was passing through busy roads

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:02 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday called for steps to avoid any trouble to the common people while his convoy was passing through busy roads.

The number of vehicles in the convoy has already been reduced to nine from 15, he said, asking police officials to take alternative measures to prevent traffic jams and to prevent stoppage of vehicular traffic along his travel routes.

Stating that personal visits at the field level were required for him to ascertain the problems being faced by people, he asked the police to come up with suggestions to avoid any trouble to the people during his travel.

Steps to reinstate former DSP Nalini

The Chief Minister, who held a high level review on the Police Recruitment Board and the recruitment process in the police department, also enquired with officials whether there were any obstacles in reinstating former DSP Nalini, who had resigned from her job for the cause of Telangana during the separate Statehood movement.

He asked the Chief Secretary and DGP to take necessary measures to reinstate Nalini if she was interested and also suggested that she could be given a post in another department if guidelines in the police department did not permit to reinstate her.

Muslim delegation meets CM

Several Muslim clerics and religious leaders met and congratulated the Chief Minister on Friday.

A delegation of Muslim religious leaders led by former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir, who felicitated the Chief Minister at the Secretariat, requested Revanth Reddy for measures for welfare of Minorities.