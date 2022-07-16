Cocks seized by Patancheru Police fetch Rs 4,46,600 in auction

Sanagreddy: In a record of sorts, the 31 cocks, which were seized by Patancheru Poice during a raid on cock fights recently, had fetched a record Rs 4,46,600 in an intense auction in which 36 bidders participated. One of the cocks was sold out for a record Rs 30,000. On average, each cock was sold out for Rs 14,406.

The auction was conducted by the Excise Court on the premises of District Court by Excise Magistrate Hanumantha Rao on Saturday.

Speaking to news reporters, Magistrate Hanumanha Rao said that they have peacefully conducted the auction. The Magistrate said that they will deposit the amount in the State’s government’s account.

Patancheru Police led by DSP Bheem Reddy, Inspector N Venugopal Reddy raided a farmhouse located at Chinna Kanjerla village in Patancheru Mandal on July 6 late at night. During the raids, the police have taken 21 persons into custody.

The police have also seized 31 cocks, 26 cars, and 27 mobile phones from them. Following the process, the cocks were sold out in an auction. However, most of the cocks were reportedly bought in the auction by their own owners. But, they reportedly sent their friends or relatives to buy them in the auction, Since the cock that was sold out for Rs 30,000 prize had won many battles and won a lot of money for its master in cock fights, it had attracted intense bidding. It appeared, that the 36 bidders, who participated in the auction, knew the performance of the cocks being auctioned.