Three held for murder attempt on land owner

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 June 2024, 06:00 PM

Representational Image

Sangareddy: Patancheru police nabbed three persons on charges of attacking a woman and her son at Indresham village in Patancheru mandal on Thursday.

According to Sangareddy ASP Sanjeeva Rao, the woman Erukali Pochamma, a resident of Mantrikunta in Jinnaram mandal, had bought a 200-yard plot a few years ago.

When they took up construction in the plot recently, Timmareddygari Vibishan Reddy, a resident of Narsapur and Royyapalli Gopal, a resident of Rallwakatwa village in Patancheru mandal, allegedly tried to encroach on the plot.

When Pochamma and her family members objected to this, the accused roped in a rowdy sheeter Karan Singh, a resident of Alwal, to eliminate Pochamma.

Karan Singh along with his followers attacked Pochamma and her family members on May 31, but they managed to escape. However, Singh and his men damaged the under-construction house.

Following a complaint from Pochamma, Patancheru police arrested three of accused including Vibishan Reddy and Karan Singh. Gopal is absconding.