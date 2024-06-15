Patancheru: Mother arrested for killing son to continue extramarital affairs

The boy's mother was arrested with the police finding that she had killed the boy so that she could continue with her illicit relationships.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 June 2024, 06:35 PM

Sangareddy: The Patancheru police unravelled the mystery behind the unidentified body of a boy that found on the ORR service road near the Muthangi toll exit under Patancheru limits on June 11. The boy’s mother was arrested with the police finding that she had killed the boy so that she could continue with her illicit relationships.

The boy was identified as Karre Vishunvardhan (8), son of Karre Swathi (30), a resident of old Ramachandrapuram town in the district. Shockingly, the police found that the mother, Swathi, was behind the murder. The police said Swathi strangulated her son to death as he was coming in the way of her extramarital affairs. After the death of Vishnuvardhan’s father Raju alias Kumar, Swathi married another man Donthu Anil (31). However, she allegedly had relationships with other persons as well, police said, adding that since she could not spend time with them when Vishnuvardhan was around, she decided to eliminate him. She convinced Anil that Vishnuvardhan had hanged himself. The two then dumped the body in the bushes along the ORR service road on June 10.

The locals found the body the next day. The police had circulated the boy’s photographs in WhatsApp groups following which people from Ramachandrapuram identified the boy. However, Swathi and her second husband Anil went absconding when the police reached their home. The two were nabbed on Friday. The police produced them before court on Saturday, after which they were remanded in judicial custody.