Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Radesh leads Hyderabad charge with unbeaten double ton

Rahul Radesh slammed an unbeaten 217 to lead Hyderabad to 405/5 in reply to Saurashtra’s 409-run first innings total

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:58 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

Hyderabad: Rahul Radesh slammed an unbeaten 217 to lead Hyderabad to 405/5 in reply to Saurashtra’s 409-run first innings total, on the third day of the BCCI Senior Men’s Under-25 Col CK Nayudu Trophy at Gymkhana on Tuesday.

Radhesh’s knock was laced with 34 boundaries. HK Simha contributed with a 78-run knock as Hyderabad are four runs behind from taking the first innings lead.

Brief Scores: Saurashtra CA 409 in 111.5 overs vs Hyderabad CA 405/4 in 156 overs (Rahul Radhesh 217 batting, HK Simha 78).

BCCI Junior Women’s U-15 One Day Trophy: Chandigarh CA 109/9 in 35 overs (Geet Pahwa 40; N Sai Thanu Sri 2/9) lost to Hyderabad CA110/1 in 16.4 overs (Sandhya Gora 41 no, K Nidhi 52no);

HCA A3 Division One Day League Championship: Picket 39 in 16 overs (Syed Daniyal 5/9) lost to Nizam CC 40/1 in 7.4 overs; Secunderabad union 78 in 36.5 overs (Pradyumna 3/14, Dipak Pathak 3/11) lost to Team Kun 80/1 in 10.5 overs (Rajveer Thakur 40no).