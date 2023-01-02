Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Jadeja, Rana centuries power Saurashtra to 409 on Day 2

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

Hyderabad: Vishvarajsinh Jadeja (132) and P Rana (141) slammed centuries to power Saurashtra to massive 409 in 111.5 overs in their first innings on the second day of the BCCI Senior Men’s Under-25 Col CK Nayudu Trophy at Gymkhana on Monday.

For Hyderabad, Prithvi and Hitesh Yadav scalped three wickets each.

In reply, Hyderabad ended the day at 148/1 in 66 overs. Rahul Radhesh slammed an unbeaten 80 runs. HK Simha (31 batting) is giving him the company at stumps.

Brief Scores: Saurashtra CA 409 111.5 overs (Vishvarajsinh Jadeja 132, P Rana 141, Nihar Vaghela 60; Prithvi 3/76, Hitesh Yadav 3/98, Ashish Srivastav 2/115) vs Hyderabad CA 148/1 in 66 overs (Rahul Radhesh 80 batting, H K Simha 31batting).

HCA A3 Division One-Day League Championship:

Gunrock 144 in 34.1 overs (Syed Hussain 50; Syed Daniyal 3/18, Mohd Wasalama 4/28) lost to Nizam CC 148/4 in 19.2 overs (Mirza Maqbool Baig 112 no); Lal Bahadur CC 53 in 18.5 overs (Parth 3/30, Jeet Dey 4/6) lost to Mahaveer 54/1 in 4.2 overs (Shivanand 38no).