Cold snap grips Hyderabad, Malkajgiri records lowest temperature

Many areas in the region experienced a cold spell during Thursday night, and this continued into the early hours of Friday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:39 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Hyderabad: The cold weather persisted in Hyderabad as temperatures remained low on Friday. The city experienced an average minimum temperature of 16.6 degrees Celsius.

Data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society revealed that Malkajgiri recorded the lowest temperature in the city at 11.6 degrees Celsius. Serilingampally followed with 12.1 degrees Celsius, while Rajendranagar recorded 12.6 degrees Celsius.

Ramachandrapuram & Patancheruvu registered temperature of 12.8 degrees Celsius, while Secunderabad, Chandanagar, and Quthbullahpur reported temperatures of 14 degrees Celsius, 14 degrees Celsius, and 14.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Weather experts suggest a slight respite from the cold in the coming days but anticipate another drop in temperatures by mid-November.