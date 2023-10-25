Hyderabad shivers as night-time temperatures plunge

By Sowmya Sangam Updated On - 10:42 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Hyderabad: A cold spell has gripped Hyderabad with nighttime temperatures dropping drastically over the past three days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributes this abrupt weather change to the influence of dry northerly winds sweeping through the State.

As per data collected by the Telangana State Development Planning Society until 8.30 am on Wednesday, Serilingampally mandal emerged as the coldest pocket in the city.

In the vicinity of the University of Hyderabad, the mercury plunged to a shivering 13.4 degrees Celsius, leaving residents reaching for extra blankets and sweaters. Moulali followed closely with a recording of 13.5 degrees Celsius, while BHEL Factory reported a relatively warmer 14.2 degrees Celsius.

In the early hours, the city has been enveloped in a haze, giving the impression of a silent, serene winter morning. However, the day continued to be dominated by sultry and sweltering heat.

The IMD predicts that Hyderabad’s night owls will have to endure a few more chilly evenings, with the drop in minimum temperatures expected to persist for the next five days.

“Thursday will see haze and mist conditions lingering during the morning hours, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius, respectively,” the forecast said.

The surface winds will predominantly blow from the Northlies and North-Easterlies, maintaining a brisk pace of 06-10 kmph, the forecast added.