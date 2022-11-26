Cold spell continues in Hyderabad, IMD issues yellow alert till Monday

Cold spell continued in the State capital as the mercury dipped to 16.7 degrees Celsius, nearly 3 degrees Celsius below normal, on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:23 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

Hyderabad: Cold spell continued in the State capital as the mercury dipped to 16.7 degrees Celsius, nearly 3 degrees Celsius below normal, on Saturday. The minimum temperature plunged to 15.4 degrees Celsius at West Marredpally.

According to India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H), the last time the month of November saw the mercury dip so low in Hyderabad was on November 18, 2012, when the temperature was recorded at 12.4 degrees Celsius.

As per the forecast, mercury is expected to dip further in the coming days. A yellow alert has been issued till Monday, predicting a fall in the minimum temperature to 15 degrees Celsius and below.

Forecasters expect the temperature to plunge as low as 14 degrees Celsius in Secunderabad, Saroornagar, LB Nagar, Malkajgiri, Begumpet, Jubilee Hills, Malakpet, Uppal, Khairtabad, Hayathnagar, Goshamahal, Yousufguda, Mehdipatnam, and Amberpet, on Sunday.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the State experiences mild winter in November. However, people are witnessing bone-chilling winter this time.

In other districts in the State, record lows could be set in the next two days. Kumaram Bheem Asifabad recorded the lowest temperature of 9.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday and on Sunday too weather forecast look at wind chill in the district.

An orange-coded warning has been issued for Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mancherial, Medak, and Kamareddy.