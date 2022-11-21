Temperatures across Telangana continue to drop; Sirpur shivers at 7.3 degree Celsius

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:47 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

Hyderabad: Temperatures across the State are continuing to dip, with the real feel of winter gripping several districts where temperatures went well below 10 degree Celsius. In the last 24 hours, Sirpur (U) in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district recorded the lowest temperature of 7.3 degree Celsius, while by 8.30 am on Monday, the same place recorded 9.3 degree Celsius.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, areas in the erstwhile Adilabad were registering the lowest temperatures so far, with Neradigonda recording 9.4 degree C, while in Bela, the temperature at 8.30 am was 9.7 degree C. Bharatpur in Talamadugu mandal recorded 10 degree C, while Jainad recorded 10.4 degree C.

Nyalkal, Kuntala and Chaprala in Bela to recorded temperatures below 11 degree C.

In the GHMC limits, Patancheru in Sangareddy recorded the lowest temperature in the last 24 hours of 11.7 degree C, with the chill reducing slightly by Monday morning to rise to 15.7 degree C. Moulali too recorded 15.7 degree C while West Marredpally recorded 17 degree C and Shapur Nagar in Quthbullapur recorded 17.1 degree C.

The TSDPS weather forecast said the minimum temperatures across the State were expected to be in the range of 13 to 16 degree Celsius for the next three days, while in the GHMC limits, the same was likely to be in the range of 14 to 16 degree Celsius. The day temperatures could range from 29 to 31 degree Celsius in GHMC areas, while across the State, they could hover between 30 degree Celsius and 33 degree Celsius.