Collector asks officials to prepare plans on Bhadradri Temple

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 March 2024, 07:40 PM

Kothagudem: District Collector Dr Priyanka Ala directed the officials to prepare comprehensive plans for the development of Bhadradri Temple.

The Collector held a review meeting here on Thursday with endowment, revenue, survey and land records, gram panchayat and ITDA officials on Bhadrachalam Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam development and land acquisition.

A joint committee consisting of Bhadrachalam tahsildar, gram panchayat, temple executive officer, executive engineer and mandal surveyor has been formed to acquire land for the development of the temple. A report has to be submitted within three days regarding the plans related to the acquisition of land required for the development of the temple, Dr. Ala said.

As part of these development works, the Collector directed the officials to identify the suitable land to be given to the squatters under the rehabilitation and resettlement package. All the departments should prepare plans in coordination and submit the reports on Monday, she said.

Dr. Alaa directed temple EO L Rama Devi and Bhadrachalam RDO Damodar to provide complete details of pending court cases related to Bhadrachalam Ramalayam lands. ITDA PO Prateek Jain, additional Collector Venu Gopal and others were present.