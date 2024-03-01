Bhadradri Temple: Alleged misappropriation of donation by employees comes to light

Kothagudem: An incident of a few employees of Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam allegedly misappropriating a donation made by devotees to the temple, some three years ago, came to light lately.

The temple executive officer L Rama Devi when contacted by the media said that the temple has planned to build a cottage ‘Janaki Sadanam’ near the temple and looked for donors. In that process a Hyderabad based trust and a person connected with the trust consulted the temple employees.

The employees in question told them about the financial requirement to build the cottage. An amount of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh was said to be donated by them. The exact amount and how the donation has been made were not clear yet, she said.Some time back when the issue came to light the donors were asked to produce a proof of their donation so as to give back the amount or to give them a receipt from the temple but they have not contacted the temple authorities again. On Thursday, the donors and the employees held talks about the issue with a media person as a mediator.

If any written complaint was made by the donors about the issue, the endowment commissioner would order a probe into the matter and would take action against the perpetrators, Rama Devi said.