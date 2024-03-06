Officials, ministers gearing up for CM’s visit to Bhadrachalam on March 11

| Officials Ministers Gearing Up For Cms Visit To Bhadrachalam On March 11

District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala held a review meeting with SP B Rohith Raju and ITDA PO Prateek Jain along with officials of all departments regarding the arrangements for CMs visit.

Kothagudem: District administration has been gearing up Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit to Bhadrachalam in the district on March 11.

After visiting Bhadradri Temple the CM would hold a review meeting on the development works in the district at Girijana Bhavan and officials have to complete all the arrangements. Reports have to be prepared on the progress of all development works in the district, she said.

Dr. Ala directed the temple EO, L Ramadevi to prepare a power point presentation on the details of the lands under Bhadradri Temple and the works to be undertaken for the development of the temple.

Meanwhile, Dy. CM Bhatti Vikramarka along with ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy held a review meeting on Bhadradri Temple development at Secretariat in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Srinivas Reddy informed that the Chief Minister would launch Indiramma Housing at Bhadrachalam. The ministers inquired about the plans being prepared for the construction of two ramparts and a road around the temple. The previously prepared master plan was reviewed.

They also inquired about the arrangements for Sri Ram Navami and Mukkoti celebrations. Endowment additional commissioner K Jyothi, SE Mallikarjun Reddy, Sthapathi endowment department adviser Srivalli Nayagam, RDO Damodar Rao and EO Ramadevi were present.