Nirantara Yatrikudu explores history of British settlement in Bhadrachalam division

The novella written in Telugu and titled ‘Nirantara Yatrikudu’ (constant traveller) brings 125 years old British settlement to light.

Kothagudem: Bhadrachalam based writer-teacher Murthy KVVS has come up with a novella in recording the history of a British settlement in Bhadrachalam division in Kothagudem district.

The novella written in Telugu and titled ‘Nirantara Yatrikudu’ (constant traveller) brings 125 years old British settlement to light. The settlement located in Dummugudem in the division was visited by the writer some years ago, caught his fascination and the result was the novella.

The book was released by a noted poet and recipient of Telugu University Puraskaram, Malyasri Chinthuri at Bhadrachalam a few days ago. Malyasri stated that Murthy has written the novella in a very simple style exploring British history and the current issues.

It was commendable that Murthy, who became famous by translating famous English novels like Godfather into Telugu, has chosen the theme of his novella in a unique way and it would stand as a milestone in Telugu literature, the poet said.

Novelist Murthy said that there was an underlying meaning in releasing his work at the hands of Malyasri was that the latter for the past six decades has not only trained many budding writers but has also inspired many others.

A Delhi based retired officer RS Venkateswaran, who worked at Supreme Court, in his review published in Jagruthi Sameeksha- a magazine run by Telugu people settled in Kolkata, stated that the way Murthy described his travels across the country, Britisher’s history, exquisite style and the details make the book an effortless read.

A reader of Paloncha Siramsetty Kantha Rao noted that the novella runs in a stream-of-consciousness narrative style. Reading the novel, the reader thinks it was the author’s autobiography. But, it could be termed as an autobiographical novel.

Murthy studied English literature. He teaches social studies at Nannapaneni Mohan ZP High School in Bhadrachalam. The book ‘Nirantara Yatrikudu’ published by Sucharita Publications is available at Navodaya Book House, Kachiguda in Hyderabad at a price of Rs 100.