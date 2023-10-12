Collector inaugurates media centre in Kothagudem

Candidates contesting in elections have to obtain pre- certification of political advertisement in electronic, print and social media, pamphlets, wall posters and others, said District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala speaking to the media in Kothagudem on Thursday.

Kothagudem: District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala inaugurated the media centre, media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC) cell at the district public relations office at the collectorate here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion she said candidates contesting in elections have to obtain pre- certification of political advertisement in electronic, print and social media, pamphlets, wall posters and others.

Three copies of the printing material with publisher’s name, mobile number and address have to be submitted to the MCMC for pre-certification. The MCMC has to monitor paid news and media violation cases during the election process, the Collector said.

Paid news appearing on social, print and electronic media would be monitored and the related expenditure would be added to the concerned candidates’ expenditure. The media centre has to convey information related to Assembly elections to print and electronic media, she suggested.

Additional Collector Rambabu, DPRO S Srinivas Rao, MCMC members Srinivasan and J Ramesh were present.