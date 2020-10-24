Amit Aggarwal’s new collection inspired by Cosmos

The designer presented a fashion film to launch the collection, inspired by the cosmos.

New Delhi: “For the last six months, fashion has taken more visual space,” says designer Amit Aggarwal who launched his latest festive edit ‘First Light’ on Day 3 of the ongoing digital edition of the Lakme Fashion Week.

The designer presented a fashion film to launch the collection, inspired by the cosmos. Shot in slow motion and against a calming background of our galaxy, the film featured visions of stars, floating planets and earthy images that matched with the fluidity of the silhouettes of the ensembles.

Aggarwal said: “As we experience the world through the safety of our homes, stars continue to twinkle, and space remains vast and undisturbed. I dream of escaping into this gossamer freedom and wanted the collection to capture that sense of beauty. To me, it was fascinating to experience celestial weightlessness come to life through highly technical material and precise karigari.”

Colours ranged from gold, inspired by Saturn, violets derived from Venus, Gamma Green and Earthy plum, used on fabrics like Chanderi and Matka silk merged with the designer’s signature industrial hand weaving techniques. The designer has also used Leheriya technique to represent the projected imagery of orbiting spirals in space. Swirling lehengas, sarees and separates comprised the capsule.