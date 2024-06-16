Colourful trip to locales of rural India of the 90s

By Aditya Deshbandhu Published Date - 16 June 2024, 11:30 PM

Hyderabad: The Palace on the Hill is a wonderful experience set in 90s rural India. You play as Vir, a high school boy working odd jobs during the summer vacation to help his widower father make ends meet. From farming vegetables to helping at the local teashop and cleaning high school premises, no task is either beyond or beneath Vir as his journey takes him to places that inspire him to paint.

The game combines delightful music with colourful rustic locales and a brilliant background score, offering much more to do besides watering vegetables. The game’s strength lies in its ability to offer a layered, multifaceted experience.

It allows you to immerse yourself in culinary interests through a variety of food recipes. You can also maintain a beautiful vegetable garden and can save up for a coracle if you enjoy sailing and exploring.

However, not all is perfect in Niku’s game, as there are a few glitches and errors that still need to be polished. For example, I often found that the game had trouble resuming after longer pauses, with the overlaid menu refusing to disappear.

Similarly, when I tried speaking to NPCs after serving them food at the chai shop, the game would sometimes hang, and the inputs would become non-responsive. Problems that remained with the most recent update (v 1.21) of the game I also felt that the game was a little too heavy on the economics of things, with items needing to be bought consistently.

I understand coding fractional usage might be difficult, but the 2x water can work just fine when watering plants in the vegetable garden. So why not here? Be sure to give the game a try; the developers offer a free playable demo (The Palace on the HillPrologue) on Android, iOS, and Steam.

It is great value for money. You might end up enjoying the game and supporting an indie studio in the process.