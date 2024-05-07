Discrepancy in enforcement of remedial classes in schools

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 May 2024, 07:12 PM

Hyderabad: In what could be seen as a case of double standards, some district educational officers have reportedly issued orders asking government schools to hold remedial classes during the sweltering heat in the State and summer vacation.

While private schools have been warned of an action if they hold classes during vacation, the same seems not applicable to government schools.

This move did not go down well with the teachers, several of whom have already been drafted on poll duties for general elections to Lok Sabha scheduled for May 13.

Teachers were asked to make a list of students who failed in one or more subjects and revise their syllabus during the classes. For this, teachers were asked to reach the schools by 8 am.

“To improve pass percentage in the schools, the teachers have been asked to take remedial classes for students. We are asked to hold revision classes from 8 am to 10 am and at the same time we also have poll duties in this scorching weather conditions. Though it is voluntary for students,” said a teacher.

“Remedial classes are necessitated in the schools that did not get good pass percentage,” officials said.