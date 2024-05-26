Hyderabad: Huge crowds thrill at Nehru Zoo as summer vacation nears end

With the summer vacation for educational institutions heading towards a closure, the number of visitors rose sharply on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 May 2024, 07:21 PM

With summer vacation on, over 30,000 visitors mostly families throng the Zoo Park, on Sunday, to explore their favourite animals. Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: The weekend crowd at the Nehru Zoological Park peaked with record number of visitors thronging the sprawling premises.

According to the zoo officials, the facility that houses large number of animals, reptiles and has a bustling aviary, today hosted 30,361 visitors.

Families in large numbers queued up at the ticket counters since the opening hours and the crowd continued to grow as the hours ticked away. The zoo management opened additional booking counters and telecast screening the online tickets booking system through website /mobile app.

To ensure the visitors did not face any hardships, the authorities arranged additional drinking water units, shelters, mobile patrolling teams, additional booking counters at main entrance. The staff manning battery operated vehicles and toy train were also alerted and directed to make necessary arrangements for smooth management.

Towards education and awareness, a short movie on the wildlife conservation and breeding programme was screened for the visitors at the main entrance and various locations. Dr. Sunil S Hiremath, Director (FAC) & Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, thanked the visitors for choosing zoo as their Sunday holiday destination.