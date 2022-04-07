Column: A look at National Commission for Scheduled Castes

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation of earlier article of Constitutional and Statutory bodies https://telanganatoday.com/background-of-national-commision-for-scs-sts.

Functions:

The functions, duties, and power of the Commission have been laid down in Article 338 of the Constitution. It shall be the duty of the Commission: –

(a) to investigate and monitor all matters relating to the safeguards provided for the Scheduled Castes under this Constitution or under any other law for the time being in force or under any order of the Government and to evaluate the working of such safeguards;

(b) to inquire into specific complaints with respect to the deprivation of rights and safeguards of the Scheduled Castes;

(c) to participate and advise on the planning process of socio-economic development of the Scheduled Castes and to evaluate the progress of their development under the FUNCTIONS union and any State;

(d) to present to the President, annually and at such other times as the Commission may deem fit, reports upon the working of those safeguards;

(e) to make in such reports recommendations as to the measures that should be taken by the union or any State for the effective implementation of those safeguards and other measures for the protection, welfare and socio-economic development of the Scheduled Castes; and

(f) to discharge such other functions in relation to the protection, welfare and development and advancement of the Scheduled Castes as the President may, subject to the provisions of any law made by Parliament, by rule specify.

The Commission shall, while investigating any matter referred to in sub-clause (a) or inquiring into any complaint referred to in sub-clause (b) of clause (5), have all the powers of a civil court trying a suit and in particular in respect of the following matters, namely:

(a) Summoning and enforcing the attendance of any person from any part of India and examining him on oath;

(b) Requiring the discovery and production of any documents;

(c) Receiving evidence on affidavits;

(d) Requisitioning any public record or copy thereof from any court or office;

(e) Issuing commissions for the examination of witnesses and documents;

(f) Any other matter which the President may by rule, determine;

The union and every State Government shall consult the Commission on all major policy matters affecting Scheduled Castes.

STATUTES AND LEGISLATIONS

There are a number of laws, both Central and State, which provide for safeguards to SCs. Some of these emanate from the various Constitutional provisions. An illustrative list of such laws is given below:

– The Protection of Civil Rights Act 1955 (in respect of Scheduled Castes)

– The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989

– The Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976 (in respect of Scheduled Castes)

– The Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986 (in respect of Scheduled Castes)

– The Minimum Wages Act 1948 (in respect of Scheduled Castes)

