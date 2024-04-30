TSSPDCL using PR Agency to target power complainants?

Netizens on X say that they have been noticing that the PR agency had created hundreds of fake accounts to shield itself from public outrage.

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 30 April 2024, 09:40 PM

Hyderabad: Has the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) hired a PR agency to deal with increasing number of complaints over frequent power outages apart from branding accounts of the complainants as fake to hide its failures?

Netizens on X say that they have been noticing that the PR agency had created hundreds of fake accounts to shield itself from public outrage.

They have also observed that all these bot accounts created in April follow the TSSPDCL ‘X’ account, TSSPDCL CMD Musharraf Ali Faruqui, and regularly repost and reply to their posts.

The netizens also pointed out that these fake accounts also abuse and hound the consumers who post genuine complaints.

“Many of these handles don’t carry any display picture, use fictitious names and professions, and even impersonate some existing “X” accounts,” they pointed out.

According to several netizens, in the last four months, unscheduled power cuts, frequent outages and disruptions have become the norm, which was not the case earlier.

Every day, the TSSPDCL’s official ‘X’ account is flooded with complaints about power supply disturbances. With the BRS questioning the frequent electricity cuts, the issue took a political turn as well.

However, instead of addressing the issues and rectifying the problem, the TSSPDCL appears to have entered the social media slugfest and is allegedly accusing complainants of being ‘fake netizens’. The netizens also lament that the company, instead of rectifyin

“The TSSPDCL’s vicious act stands thoroughly exposed and was out in the open. Rather than indulging in political accusations and social media attacks, the government organisation should focus on ensuring uninterrupted, quality power supply to all consumers,” a netizen stated.