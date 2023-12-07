Come what may, I won’t merge my party in another: Pawan Kalyan

| Come What May I Wont Merge My Party In Another Pawan Kalyan

Addressing a public meeting at the AS Raja grounds evening, Pawan Kalyan said the Visakhapatnam steel plant issue was an emotional one and he had mentioned this to the powers at the Centre

Visakhapatnam: Film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan has promised that he would never merge his party in another political party, come what may.

Addressing a public meeting at the AS Raja grounds here on Thursday evening, he said the Visakhapatnam steel plant issue was an emotional one and he had mentioned this to the powers at the Centre. He had made efforts to stop privatisation, he stated.

Noting that he never focussed on elections and always thought of the present and future generations, the film actor said that even while protecting the present generation, he would work for the future one.

Pawan Kalyan also said that he did not come to seek votes but wanted votes seeking change.

“I will not ask for votes for power. I will seek votes to bring about a change. North Andhra people are migrating for livelihood. That should stop. There should be employment opportunities here,” he said and pointed out that he had provided assistance to fishermen only to say that he would help those in distress.