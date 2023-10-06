Pawan Kalyan justifies decision to sail with Telugu Desam Party

Actor & Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan defends his choice to join forces with the Telugu Desam Party, despite being in the NDA fold

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:32 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Mangalagiri: Film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan has justified his decision to align with the Telugu Desam Party even while being part of the NDA.

Talking to media persons here on Friday, he said that it should be ensured that the anti-YSR Congress Party vote is not split in the state and it was his desire that the JSP, TDP and BJP should be together in fighting the ruling party.

“I have been saying this since long, and therefore wanted to join hands with the TDP. The BJP leaders were busy with the G 20 summit then. I had some work here but they did not even allow my flight to take off from Hyderabad. I met Chandrababu Naidu at the prison and after coming out announced the decision in the presence of Balakrishna and Lokesh to join hands with the TDP in the fight against theYSRCP government,” he explained.

On the corruption charges against the TDP president, the film actor remarked that it was merely an allegation but still, they arrested him even while those who were taking money in briefcases were in the seat of power. Noting that the state government was unable to pay salaries till 20th of the month to even IAS officers who were running the government, Pawan Kalyan said that the IAS officers got salaries through consolidated fund.

“Even their salaries are diverted. This is a violation of the Constitution which is natural with the YSRCP leaders. When we raise issues, the government is attacking us. It has no accountability. Are Jagan and the MPs going to Delhi only to put off the cases against them? It is time we put an end to the YSRCP atrocities,” he stated.