Presented by South Bay, the new show will have interviews with prominent personalities

By | Published: 5:59 pm

Lakshmi Manchu started her career as an actor with an American television series Las Vegas. After starring in a few other English TV shows, she returned to India to try her hand at acting.

Besides acting in Telugu films, she also worked as a presenter for Telugu TV shows. Lakshmi Manchu also hosted a celebrity chat show called Feet Up With The Stars. During the lockdown, she interacted with famous film and political personalities live.

Lakshmi now announced her new show with a promo. South Bay presents the show called Coming Back To Life With Lakshmi Manchu.

Like for Locked Up With Lakshmi Manchu, she will be interviewing celebrities from all walks of life such as films, sports, fashion and food.

The promo shows the likes of SS Rajamouli, Taapsee Pannu, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Sania Mirza, Prakash Amritraj, Shantanu, Nikhil, Bibhu Mohapatra, Pooja Dhingra and Anna Polyviou taking part in it.

Coming Back To Life With Lakshmi Manchu will begin soon.

