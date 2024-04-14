Command and Conquer: Legions- A Second Shot at Mobile Success?

An early look at the free2play game set to release later this summer.

By Aditya Deshbandhu Published Date - 14 April 2024, 03:53 PM

Hyderabad: 2018’s Command and Conquer Rivals was a solid game, allowing the iconic franchise to transition to mobile screens and a free2play environment. With great game modes and a unique multiplayer strategy, it resonated well with players.

Now, nearly six years on, with the release of Command and Conquer Legions, expectations are high, especially considering the relative scarcity of RTS mobile games since last year’s XCOM. However, Legions takes a different approach from Rivals.

It attempts to accomplish a lot in a short amount of time, resulting in the game’s first few hours of gameplay being dominated by nothing but continuous screen taps.

The game builds on the constant war between the GDI and Brotherhood of Nod as they battle the world for Tiberium. You are expected to form a base, level it up, build defense, attack, and support structures while recruiting heroes to become a part of your army.

Once done the game then requires you to build an aerial base, launch drones to conduct recon and then scout for enemies to attack. While these mechanics are standard in most real-time strategy (RTS) games, the lack of depth in structure upgrades and troop formations limits the possibility for strategyand results in a somewhat superficial experience.

Secondly, the game offers the usual ways to speed up construction and leveling up of structures and technology as one is expected to either wait or use up “speed up” cards to progress. There is a novel element here though as the game rewards players with additional troops every few minutes as long as they continue to play.

The mechanism meant that the game was rewarding players with tanks for increased engagements of time one for 3-4 additional minutes, the next one at 5 extra minutes and then one at 8 minutes of extra game time and so on. I found this extremely problematic to deal with and almost unethical as the game was trying to extract play time from players by gamifying resource building. Almost a contradiction to how RTS games function.

The unethical cultivation of engagement time aside, the game offers players a lot of modes to experience but the overall feel never changes as you never stop tapping buttons. In my experience I found that squad movement and instruction allotment for units could have been better developed and similarly there could have been a larger cohesive feel to what the game gets you to do.

If I were to put it in one sentence then: you are better off playing Rivals from 2018 if you want to play a Command and Conquer, else there are simply better games.

Sneak Peek:

Title: Command &Conquer: Legions

Developer: Level Infinite, Electronic Arts, &Yorha Studios

Game Type: Real Time Strategy and Combat

Platforms: Androidand iOS

Price: Free to Play within game purchases

Verdict (all scores out of 10):

Innovative Gameplay: 5

Game Handling & Quality: 4

Value for Time: 5

Potential Progression without in-game purchases: 7

Overall: 4.75

– What Stands Out

* The base and its various components are well-thought-out, offering a good mix of weapons and support units.

* The use of mechas adds an interesting twist to the gameplay, allowing players to engage in a mini game within the larger game.

– Fails to impress

* There is simply too much tapping and very little room for strategy in the game. It offers little time for players to think and formulate their own understanding.

* The game has found ways to try and maximize player engagement time but there is little joy to be found here.