Commercial Tax wing raids outlets of prominent liquor store in Hyderabad

Teams from the Commercial Tax wing conducted raids at outlets of a prominent liquor store in Hyderabad following complains of tax evasion

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 March 2024, 11:00 PM

Hyderabad: Teams from the Commercial Tax wing conducted raids at outlets of a prominent liquor store in the city on Monday following complains of tax evasion.

The officials launched raids at the outlets of the liquor store known for its wide collection of local and international brands. Different teams swooped-in on the outlets located in the upscale areas of the city simultaneously and started checking the accounts and audit books.

The officials had learnt there was large scale evasion of tax payment and other irregularities following which the raids were done to conduct a thorough audit.

The raids were continuing till last reports came in.