Complete carpet cleaning guide

By Mitu David Published: Updated On - 12:59 AM, Sat - 23 July 22

Hyderabad: Monsoons are not without their own share of responsibilities and with rains, come a host of activities to cope with them. A lot of cleaning behind, drying and ensuring that the moistness doesn’t affect furniture is needed.

Monsoon tends to make things difficult to clean and even more difficult to maintain. Especially when it comes to the carpets. It is advisable not to keep the windows open during rains as water could seep on the carpet. And after that those damp carpets develop fungus, which is again not an easy task to dry.

But if the carpets accidentally have soaked in too much water, then the best way out is to send them for dry cleaning. Another reason which adds to damp carpet is the wet footwear. Try to avoid footwear when walking through carpets.

One can always use walk off mats at the entrances to absorb soil and moisture. Cross-ventilation in your house is a must during monsoon. Keep your fans on and windows fully open to dry the house when it feels damp.

Try to use bamboo or coir mat: It is better that you roll away your expensive Persian carpet and instead use a decorative bamboo or a coir mat. Ensure that you cover the rolled carpet with a plastic sheet to keep it safe from moisture.

Avoid heavy carpets: Monsoon is not the time to take out heavy carpets as rains do not go hand in hand. These carpets take days to dry and retain the musty smell inside them. Opt for eco-friendly carpets which are easy to clean and do not require much maintenance.

Carpet vacuuming: It is very essential that you carry out a regular routine of vacuuming to clean your carpet. Vacuum cleaners use air pumps, which suck up all the dirt and dust from the carpets.

Carpet cleaning: Pressed for time! Yes, it’s very hectic and tiring to clean a carpet and if you are not sure how to do it, reach out to the nearest carpet cleaning agency that works wonders on your expensive carpet. It may be expensive but is worth it.

Carry regular dusting: Brooms, carpet rods, rattan, rug beaters and other carpet beating machines can be used to dust the carpets to clean. Apart from dusting the carpet, you can also hang and shake the carpet while cleaning.