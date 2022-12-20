Complete Vemulawada development works by Shivaratri, KTR instructs officials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:04 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

File Photo

Rajanna-Sircilla: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday instructed officials to ensure development of the Vemulawada temple town by completing all ongoing projects by Shivaratri.

Instructing officials to make arrangements to celebrate Shivaratri on a grand scale, the Minister wanted measures to reflect the spirituality of the shrine by completing all works.

Rama Rao, who parted in various developmental programmes in Vemulawada constituency, conducted a review meeting with the Collector, Municipal Commissioner, Engineers of Public Health and Mission Bhagiratha and VTDA officials to discuss the progress of ongoing developmental works in Vemulawada municipality.

Asking officials to complete the Mulavagu bund beautification, lighting and wall art works besides all island development works, the Minister advised the Collector and municipal commissioner to take steps to develop greenery along with approach as well as main roads to the Vemulawada town. He also directed R&B officials to finish repairs of main roads and drainages.

ZP Chairperson Nyalakonda Aruna, Collector Anurag Jayanthi, Municipal Chairperson Ramathirdapu Madhavi, and others were present.