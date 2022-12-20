KTR hauls Bandi over the coals for cheap, communal politics

Rajanna-Sircilla: In an unbridled attack on BJP State president Bandi Sanjay for his ‘cheap and communal’ politics and for dragging his name into drug scandals, IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said he would offer his blood, skin and hair samples and even his kidney for any drug test. But if he was given a clean chit, Bandi Sanjay would have to slap himself with his own footwear at Karimnagar Kaman, the Minister said.

Demanding that the BJP leader desist from cheap politics, Rama Rao asked Sanjay to instead work for the people.

Addressing a press conference, the Minister pointed out that it was four years since Sanjay was elected as the Karimnagar MP, but he had failed to get even one project from the Centre for the constituency.

“As Sircilla MLA, I personally approached the Union government and appealed for a Mega Powerloom cluster in Sircilla. This apart, a handloom cluster was sought for Jammikunta but not one appeal was fulfilled,” Rama Rao said.

Ripping apart the BJP State president for indulging communal politics, Rama Rao said Sanjay should use his good offices and get Rs.500 crore sanctioned for the development of the Vemulawada Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple, popularly known as Dakshin Kashi.

“If he is successful in that, we will appreciate him,” he said, adding that the BJP MP could not get even one Road Over Bridge (RoB) sanctioned at Teegalakunta on the outskirts of Karimnagar town. Local people had been demanding for an IIIT in Karimnagar but the BJP-led Union government had ignored the request, he said, adding that Sanjay should first work for the development of Karimnagar and later adopt Bhainsa.

The BRS working president wondered as to why BJP leaders were jittery over the BRS foraying into national politics.

“Four Gujaratis can rule the entire nation but why should a Telangana bidda not venture into national politics?” he asked, adding that the TRS had been transformed into BRS with the sole intention of replicating the good work in Telangana across the country.

Targeting BJP MP K Laxman for his statement that the BRS would be a flop show, Rama Rao asked why were 14 villages from Maharashtra demanding a merger with Telangana if the Telangana model was a flop. Even elected public representatives, including BJP MLAs in Karnataka, had sought implementation of Telangana’s welfare and development programmes or a merger with Telangana. This was the bitter truth about the much-boasted double engine governance, he said.