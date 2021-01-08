Comprehensive development of villages is Telangana govt’s priority: Gangula

Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said after formation of Telangana State, the State government was working on developing both towns and rural areas equally.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Friday said comprehensive development of towns as well as villages was the main aim of the State government. Speaking after inaugurating Satavahana Urban Development Authority (SUDA) office building in Zilla Parishad premises here, Kamalakar said after formation of Telangana State, the State government was working on developing both towns and rural areas equally. Development in rural areas has been taken up on par with towns and municipalities.

Talking about Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, he said the master plan has been implemented perfectly to ensure that people of Karimnagar as well as surrounding villages do not face any problems in the next 25 years. Stating that SUDA was constituted to develop Karimnagar and its surrounding areas, he said the activity of SUDA was picking up pace. As many as 71 villages in eight mandals of three adjacent Assembly constituencies were merged in KMC in the year 2017. Developmental activity in these villages would be taken up under the supervision of SUDA.

Moreover, permission for five layouts was already given by SUDA, the Minister informed and added that the government would take steps for development as well as modernisation of villages. Zilla Parishad chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, Karimangar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, SUDA chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, Collector K Shashanka, KMC Commissioner Valluru Kranthi and others participated in the programme.

